Not only in Pisa.

Odulphuskerk (Meliskerke)



History .

The tower and nave were built around 1400. The church was originally dedicated to Saint Odulphus. While construction of the tower was halfway through, it turned out that it was out of plumb. The upper part was built vertically on the lower part, so that the tower is slightly curved. The original church had a main nave and a lower south aisle. The church was partially destroyed in the years 1572-1574 ( Siege of Middelburg ), and then the choir was demolished and the lowered main nave was brought under one roof with the south aisle, so that a single-aisled church was once again created. The whole was vaulted with a barrel vault. A vestry was built in place of the choir, and the church was thus made suitable for Reformed worship.



Restorations took place in 1959, with the plaster removed, and in 1963. (Wikipedia.)