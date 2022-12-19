Already gone

Previous
Taken this pic 12-18 after a week of frost. To day we`ve rain and ice has gone . No skating anymore this year. View on the West wal (Vest)

As early as the eighteenth century, the former defenses formed an attractive walking area. In 1919, the Haarlem garden architect Leonard Springer made a plan to further embellish the green belt around Goes, a design with a lot of variation, beautiful trees and new walking paths. Springer's principles are still taken into account when adjusting the planting. The vests still form an attractive residential area. And with a bit of luck, the cardigans are the atmospheric backdrop for an ice skating trip in winter!
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
A great capture of this lovely winter scene! I really like the white skating path on the ice. Fav
December 19th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely winter scene , fav
December 19th, 2022  
