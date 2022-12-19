Already gone

Taken this pic 12-18 after a week of frost. To day we`ve rain and ice has gone . No skating anymore this year. View on the West wal (Vest)



As early as the eighteenth century, the former defenses formed an attractive walking area. In 1919, the Haarlem garden architect Leonard Springer made a plan to further embellish the green belt around Goes, a design with a lot of variation, beautiful trees and new walking paths. Springer's principles are still taken into account when adjusting the planting. The vests still form an attractive residential area. And with a bit of luck, the cardigans are the atmospheric backdrop for an ice skating trip in winter!