Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4432
Four typicals .
(4) Dutch typical subjects in one pic
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4432
photos
127
followers
61
following
1214% complete
View this month »
4425
4426
4427
4428
4429
4430
4431
4432
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
26th February 2023 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Pat
So nice to have it all in one scene.
I love your uninterrupted landscapes, such a nice feeling of space.
February 28th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Ahhhhh....!
February 28th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Nice view of the village, plowed land waiting for planting and blue sky overhead.
March 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I love your uninterrupted landscapes, such a nice feeling of space.