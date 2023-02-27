Previous
Red sails in the sun(set) by pyrrhula
Photo 4431

Red sails in the sun(set)

27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful with all the pop of reds with the many red sails! They immediately brings the scene to life!
February 27th, 2023  
Pat
How beautiful, such a lovely scene with the red sails and the sunlit patch on the land behind. Great title too!
February 28th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Love the red sails and the lighthouse in the distance and two wind surfer's sails too. fav
February 28th, 2023  
