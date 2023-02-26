Previous
Resting birds by pyrrhula
Resting birds

Resting birds on/and harbour entrance.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Kathy ace
It took me the longest time to see them. Gosh there are so many! You were at the right place at the right time.
February 26th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So many and still resting on the edge of the water!
February 26th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wow - so many. Amazing!
February 26th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
@randystreat I couldn`t get/wanted to be closer as I did n`t want to disturb them and get them all in the pic.
February 26th, 2023  
