Photo 4430
Resting birds
Resting birds on/and harbour entrance.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
19th February 2023 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-water
Kathy
ace
It took me the longest time to see them. Gosh there are so many! You were at the right place at the right time.
February 26th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So many and still resting on the edge of the water!
February 26th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Wow - so many. Amazing!
February 26th, 2023
Pyrrhula
@randystreat
I couldn`t get/wanted to be closer as I did n`t want to disturb them and get them all in the pic.
February 26th, 2023
