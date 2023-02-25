Previous
Next
Two churches by pyrrhula
Photo 4429

Two churches

A very old (15e century) one and a very modern (1996) one. (View on the city of Kapelle.)
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1213% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Both lovely architecture.
February 26th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
February 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise