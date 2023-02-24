Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4428
That light.
This light not often happen. You need moving clouds and a low sun hight. It`s there a few minutes only .
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
4
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4428
photos
128
followers
61
following
1213% complete
4421
4422
4423
4424
4425
4426
4427
4428
Views
9
9
Comments
4
4
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
19th February 2023 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
theme-
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing cloudscape, with the stormy looking clouds , yet lovely sunshine brightening up the land! - fav
February 24th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture and beautiful colors. Fav.
February 24th, 2023
Dianne
Beautiful - light changes so quickly.
February 25th, 2023
Gosia
ace
You captured the scenery very well
February 25th, 2023
