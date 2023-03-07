Previous
To the dike and above. by pyrrhula
Photo 4439

To the dike and above.

7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
By the size of the trees you can tell how large this field is. A great capture!
March 7th, 2023  
Heather ace
Love how you have captured all those great textures with the clouds as they hang over the beautiful land! Fav
March 7th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful with the field, trees and sky!
March 7th, 2023  
