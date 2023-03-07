Sign up
Photo 4439
To the dike and above.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4439
photos
126
followers
61
following
4432
4433
4434
4435
4436
4437
4438
4439
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
5th March 2023 2:42pm
Tags
theme-country
Corinne C
ace
By the size of the trees you can tell how large this field is. A great capture!
March 7th, 2023
Heather
ace
Love how you have captured all those great textures with the clouds as they hang over the beautiful land! Fav
March 7th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful with the field, trees and sky!
March 7th, 2023
