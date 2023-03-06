Sign up
Photo 4438
Clouds drifting by .
Over a nature area
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
1
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4438
photos
126
followers
61
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
5th March 2023 2:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme-country
Heather
ace
I love this! The clouds look so dramatic and the land looks so calm (beautiful colours and composition, too) Big fav! (ps. And thank you, Ferry for the three troubles and the three opportunities!)
March 6th, 2023
