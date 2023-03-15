Previous
And, green by pyrrhula
Photo 4447

And, green

No, I do n`t drink those. To sweet for me.
I was more inspired by the art of Andy Warhol .
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
Nice pic. I have never tried these in green but I occasionally drink an orange Fanta :-)
March 15th, 2023  
