Photo 4461
Begonia rex
Begonia rex .
(Be carefull with children. They fluid is posion.)
30th March 2023
Tags
theme-leaves
Pat
What a super capture of all the spikes and patterns on this plant. I’ve never seen this before, fascinating.
March 30th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture and I like their colors and patterns. Fav.
March 31st, 2023
