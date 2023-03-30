Previous
Next
Begonia rex by pyrrhula
Photo 4461

Begonia rex

Begonia rex .
(Be carefull with children. They fluid is posion.)
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1222% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat
What a super capture of all the spikes and patterns on this plant. I’ve never seen this before, fascinating.
March 30th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture and I like their colors and patterns. Fav.
March 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise