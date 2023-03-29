Previous
Country view by pyrrhula
Photo 4460

Country view

29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
A charming view with a mill in the background.
March 29th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
@corinnec Without the mill it was a boring pic.
March 29th, 2023  
Pat
What a lovely place. The road to the left looks very inviting heading towards that windmill.
March 30th, 2023  
