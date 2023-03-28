An old modern building with a history.

The Timmerfabriek (Carpenter factory) Vlissingen (1914), one of the most iconic industrial national monuments in the Netherlands



The tower, which fell during a bombing raid in 1943, has been restored to its former glory. The completion of the reconstruction after 78 years is a milestone in the transformation of the national monument into a luxurious four-star plus hotel.(2022)



The interiors of large seagoing vessels were once manufactured in De Timmerfabriek. ( (F.e. the ship Willem Ruys, later remamed in Achille Lauro)



Even without the tower, the complex was beautiful with its large windows and robust construction. At the time, it was one of the first buildings in the Netherlands with a reinforced concrete skeleton. It`s now a National monument