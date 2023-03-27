Previous
Next
Pencil edit by pyrrhula
Photo 4458

Pencil edit

I`m not a great artist so I edit it with Picasa.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
This is wonderful Ferry , a lovely pencil sketch .and the edit has nicely enhanced it. fav
March 27th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks really good. I like it. Fav.
March 27th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous!
March 27th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That's about what I do too! I like this.
March 27th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
👌👌👌
March 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise