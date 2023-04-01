Previous
Next
Ranunculus. by pyrrhula
Photo 4463

Ranunculus.

1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1222% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A great close-up to capture these beautiful frilly yellow petals- like the sun! Fav
April 1st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful close-up of this multi-petal flower - such a lovely yellow colour! fav
April 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise