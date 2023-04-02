Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4464
There is where I(we) lives.
Pic. taken this afternoon after the rain has done.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
3
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4464
photos
124
followers
62
following
1223% complete
4457
4458
4459
4460
4461
4462
4463
4464
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
2nd April 2023 2:47pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
theme-country
Corinne C
ace
The sky is taking stage on this great capture!
April 2nd, 2023
Heather
ace
Love the layers of blues and the light shining on the water! Fav
April 3rd, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So lovely to live near a beautiful view like this!
April 3rd, 2023
