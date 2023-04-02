Previous
There is where I(we) lives. by pyrrhula
Photo 4464

There is where I(we) lives.

Pic. taken this afternoon after the rain has done.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Pyrrhula

Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
The sky is taking stage on this great capture!
April 2nd, 2023  
Heather ace
Love the layers of blues and the light shining on the water! Fav
April 3rd, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
So lovely to live near a beautiful view like this!
April 3rd, 2023  
