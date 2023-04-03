Previous
Wallflower ( Erysimum cheiri.) by pyrrhula
Photo 4465

Wallflower ( Erysimum cheiri.)

The reason why I visit this, and yesterday`s, area ( island). To find my first field of flowers this year. My longer followers will know we grow (several/many) flowers to harvest, and trade, the seeds.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
*Love* the light and colours here, Ferry! So brilliant! Fav
April 3rd, 2023  
Kathy ace
Colorful field of flowers.
April 3rd, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very pretty! I just put your tulip field up on my screen saver. Spring is here!
April 4th, 2023  
