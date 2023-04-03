Sign up
Photo 4465
Wallflower ( Erysimum cheiri.)
The reason why I visit this, and yesterday`s, area ( island). To find my first field of flowers this year. My longer followers will know we grow (several/many) flowers to harvest, and trade, the seeds.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
3
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland
4465
photos
124
followers
62
following
4458
4459
4460
4461
4462
4463
4464
4465
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
2nd April 2023 3:18pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme-flower-field
Heather
ace
*Love* the light and colours here, Ferry! So brilliant! Fav
April 3rd, 2023
Kathy
ace
Colorful field of flowers.
April 3rd, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very pretty! I just put your tulip field up on my screen saver. Spring is here!
April 4th, 2023
