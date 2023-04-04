Sign up
Photo 4466
A tree and more trees.
Trees in a line usually indicate a dike or road along which they are planted. Even the one in front is one in line beside the road.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
3
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
2nd April 2023 2:13pm
Tags
theme-trees
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous view
April 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super view - and it will not be long now till the will be in leaf !
April 4th, 2023
Pat
I like the composition, such a pleasant view.
April 5th, 2023
