A white blanket 1 by pyrrhula
A white blanket 1

If you `re not be there on right time you`re to early or to late. A quote of J. Cruyff . Dutch most famous football player.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Pyrrhula

Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot of that beautiful field of tulips.
April 11th, 2023  
Pat
Beautiful capture and I like the pink/purple haze of the distant trees and sky.
April 12th, 2023  
Babs ace
So pretty.
April 12th, 2023  
