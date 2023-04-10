Previous
Tulips. by pyrrhula
Tulips.

To inform my new followers. The blooming is only temporarily. Soon the flowers will cut off from the stem to get all the food for grow the bulb.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! how glorious! fav
April 10th, 2023  
Gosia ace
Fantastic
April 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wow this is a lot of flowers! I guess they are cut by machine?
April 10th, 2023  
Heather ace
A beautiful pink field! So many lovely tulips! Fav (and good info to know, Ferry. Thank you!)
April 10th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
@corinnec Most times . First they have to control them by sight.
https://365project.org/pyrrhula/365/2021-05-02
April 10th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Beautiful color.
April 10th, 2023  
Pat
How nice to see them close up, such a lovely sea of pink.
April 11th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a beautiful field of tulips. I love their colors, too. Fav.
April 11th, 2023  
