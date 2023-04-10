Sign up
Photo 4472
Tulips.
To inform my new followers. The blooming is only temporarily. Soon the flowers will cut off from the stem to get all the food for grow the bulb.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
8
7
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4472
photos
124
followers
62
following
4465
4466
4467
4468
4469
4470
4471
4472
Views
6
Comments
8
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
9th April 2023 2:26pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme-flower-field
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! how glorious! fav
April 10th, 2023
Gosia
ace
Fantastic
April 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wow this is a lot of flowers! I guess they are cut by machine?
April 10th, 2023
Heather
ace
A beautiful pink field! So many lovely tulips! Fav (and good info to know, Ferry. Thank you!)
April 10th, 2023
Pyrrhula
@corinnec
Most times . First they have to control them by sight.
https://365project.org/pyrrhula/365/2021-05-02
April 10th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Beautiful color.
April 10th, 2023
Pat
How nice to see them close up, such a lovely sea of pink.
April 11th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a beautiful field of tulips. I love their colors, too. Fav.
April 11th, 2023
365 Project
close
https://365project.org/pyrrhula/365/2021-05-02