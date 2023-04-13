Sign up
Photo 4475
Beside the crowd
A white blanket 3
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
4
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4475
photos
124
followers
62
following
1226% complete
View this month »
4468
4469
4470
4471
4472
4473
4474
4475
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
9th April 2023 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-flower-field
Beryl Lloyd
ace
There is always one or two that stand out from the crowd!! The land looks very muddy but the tulips do not seem to mind as they bloom so beautifully!
April 13th, 2023
Pyrrhula
@beryl
Not to muddy. You can see one off the the drain pipes peeping out after the track before the flowers .
April 14th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
I love this composition where the lovely flowers stand proud in front of their thousand of sisters!
April 14th, 2023
Kathy
ace
The gruond was churned up with heavy duty tires. Another amazing shot of the flower fields.
April 14th, 2023
