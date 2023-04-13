Previous
Beside the crowd by pyrrhula
Photo 4475

Beside the crowd

A white blanket 3
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Beryl Lloyd ace
There is always one or two that stand out from the crowd!! The land looks very muddy but the tulips do not seem to mind as they bloom so beautifully!
April 13th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
@beryl Not to muddy. You can see one off the the drain pipes peeping out after the track before the flowers .
April 14th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
I love this composition where the lovely flowers stand proud in front of their thousand of sisters!
April 14th, 2023  
Kathy ace
The gruond was churned up with heavy duty tires. Another amazing shot of the flower fields.
April 14th, 2023  
