Photo 4476
Colors in line.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
8
5
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4476
photos
124
followers
62
following
4469
4470
4471
4472
4473
4474
4475
4476
Views
5
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
9th April 2023 2:14pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
theme-flower-field
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous - isn't nature wonderful ! fav
April 14th, 2023
Pyrrhula
@beryl
With a little help.
April 14th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Must be just wonderful to be surrounded by them.
April 14th, 2023
Heather
ace
Love those layers! Almost abstract! And really pretty! Fav
April 14th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@pyrrhula
- Ooh yes - just showed my son your photos of the colourful fields of Spring flowers - especially the tulips! So wonderful!
April 14th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Oh wow....such lovely colours.
April 14th, 2023
Pat
Lovely colourful stripes, great shot.
April 15th, 2023
Babs
ace
Gorgeous layers of colour.
April 15th, 2023
