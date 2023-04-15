Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4477
Yellow
Some painters transform the sun into a yellow spot, others transform a yellow spot into the sun.
Pablo Picasso.
There are many sun`s in this field.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4477
photos
124
followers
62
following
1226% complete
View this month »
4470
4471
4472
4473
4474
4475
4476
4477
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
9th April 2023 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close