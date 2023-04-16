Previous
And an old watertower by pyrrhula
Photo 4478

And an old watertower

16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Your landscape must be so beautiful this time of year. Lovely!
April 16th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This is a dreamscape! All these colors and I guess the perfume has to be great!
April 16th, 2023  
Heather ace
A really striking shot, Ferry! I love the rows of pink in the foreground! The tulips seem to dominate all human structures! Fav
April 16th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Nice look at this tower in the background of all the pink flowers.
April 16th, 2023  
