Previous
Purple plain by pyrrhula
Photo 4545

Purple plain

Windy and small (Heuchera) flowers. Not a pleasant combination for a sharp photo. This is the best I could make of it. But I like the plain color.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1245% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Yes, I do too, Ferry! I like how the purple plain is rimmed by the far-off green. A pretty shot! Fav
June 23rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
An amazing field of beautiful flowers!
June 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise