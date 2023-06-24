Sign up
Previous
Photo 4545
Purple plain
Windy and small (Heuchera) flowers. Not a pleasant combination for a sharp photo. This is the best I could make of it. But I like the plain color.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
2
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Tags
theme-flower-field
Heather
ace
Yes, I do too, Ferry! I like how the purple plain is rimmed by the far-off green. A pretty shot! Fav
June 23rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
An amazing field of beautiful flowers!
June 23rd, 2023
