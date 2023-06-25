Previous
Duizendschoon, Sweet William, Dianthus barbatus by pyrrhula
Photo 4546

Duizendschoon, Sweet William, Dianthus barbatus

Three names for the same flower
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, this is beautiful. Fav.
June 24th, 2023  
Heather ace
A great capture of the field with those beautiful pinks and whites (I know them as Sweet William- easier for me to say, too :) Fav
June 24th, 2023  
amyK ace
Gorgeous field of color
June 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful - reminds me of my grandmother's garden - fav
June 24th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Absolutely beautiful. Love the low POV
June 25th, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful, one of David's favourite flowers.
June 25th, 2023  
