Photo 4546
Duizendschoon, Sweet William, Dianthus barbatus
Three names for the same flower
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
6
5
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
18th June 2023 3:19pm
Tags
theme-flower-field
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, this is beautiful. Fav.
June 24th, 2023
Heather
ace
A great capture of the field with those beautiful pinks and whites (I know them as Sweet William- easier for me to say, too :) Fav
June 24th, 2023
amyK
ace
Gorgeous field of color
June 24th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful - reminds me of my grandmother's garden - fav
June 24th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Absolutely beautiful. Love the low POV
June 25th, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful, one of David's favourite flowers.
June 25th, 2023
