Burning love. by pyrrhula
Burning love.

The traslation of the Dutch name of this flower :Brandende Liefde. The Latin name = Lychnis Chalcedonica.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Kathy ace
The red flowers are so pretty. I like how they're massed in that field.
June 25th, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful. fav.
June 25th, 2023  
Heather ace
A great title and name for these vibrant red flowers! A beautiful shot to capture the field full of red! Fav
June 25th, 2023  
