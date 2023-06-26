Sign up
Previous
Photo 4547
Burning love.
The traslation of the Dutch name of this flower :Brandende Liefde. The Latin name = Lychnis Chalcedonica.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
3
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4547
photos
121
followers
59
following
Kathy
ace
The red flowers are so pretty. I like how they're massed in that field.
June 25th, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful. fav.
June 25th, 2023
Heather
ace
A great title and name for these vibrant red flowers! A beautiful shot to capture the field full of red! Fav
June 25th, 2023
