Time to come, time to go. by pyrrhula
Time to come, time to go.

There is a time to come and a time to go. The time to go has come (It seems like.)
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
So many Daisies! So if they are not used for fresh bouquets, what do they do with these flowers?
June 27th, 2023  
Heather ace
A great title for this capture, Ferry! I like how the white clouds in the sky echo the white flowers in the field as they start to fade. Fav
June 27th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
@corinnec Harvest and selling the seeds.
June 27th, 2023  
