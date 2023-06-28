Sign up
Previous
Photo 4549
Time to come, time to go.
There is a time to come and a time to go. The time to go has come (It seems like.)
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
3
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4549
photos
121
followers
59
following
Tags
theme-flower-field
Corinne C
ace
So many Daisies! So if they are not used for fresh bouquets, what do they do with these flowers?
June 27th, 2023
Heather
ace
A great title for this capture, Ferry! I like how the white clouds in the sky echo the white flowers in the field as they start to fade. Fav
June 27th, 2023
Pyrrhula
@corinnec
Harvest and selling the seeds.
June 27th, 2023
