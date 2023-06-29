Previous
Dianthus deltoides. by pyrrhula
Photo 4550

Dianthus deltoides.

For those who`re thinking I live in flower heaven, I`ve to surch for them and there are a few in between a large food crop farming area. Like a pearl in an oyster in a wide ocean. ( But it`s a nice spent of a Sunday afternoon.) .
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful! -- a flower heaven indeed !
June 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise