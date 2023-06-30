Previous
Dianthus 2 by pyrrhula
Dianthus 2

An other fied and an other kind of Dianthus deltoides.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful!
June 29th, 2023  
Heather ace
A great perspective to capture this field of pink and purple flowers going right to the end! Beautiful! Fav
June 29th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty. Fav.
June 29th, 2023  
