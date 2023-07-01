Sign up
Previous
Photo 4552
Foxglove
Digitalis, nearly has bloom.
But this is the reason they grow her .
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
18th June 2023 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-flower-field
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely field of flowers
June 30th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the tall flower stems of the foxgloves , mine in the garden are all over by now!
June 30th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Growing so nice and tall- the treetops look like the tops of the flowers!
June 30th, 2023
