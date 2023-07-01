Previous
Foxglove by pyrrhula
Foxglove

Digitalis, nearly has bloom.
But this is the reason they grow her .
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely field of flowers
June 30th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the tall flower stems of the foxgloves , mine in the garden are all over by now!
June 30th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Growing so nice and tall- the treetops look like the tops of the flowers!
June 30th, 2023  
