Without them the world will stop. by pyrrhula
Without them the world will stop.

Unpayed and stolen from (the honey) they still do a marvelous and necassary job . Without those no flower will become seed.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
I see they are portable beehives. It’s certainly very concerning that we are losing so many bees. Fav.
July 1st, 2023  
@corinnec The farmer hire them from the bee keeper temporarly.
July 1st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful to be able to hire the beehives from the keeper!
July 1st, 2023  
