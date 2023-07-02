Sign up
Photo 4553
Without them the world will stop.
Unpayed and stolen from (the honey) they still do a marvelous and necassary job . Without those no flower will become seed.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
theme-flower-field.
Corinne C
ace
I see they are portable beehives. It’s certainly very concerning that we are losing so many bees. Fav.
July 1st, 2023
Pyrrhula
@corinnec
The farmer hire them from the bee keeper temporarly.
July 1st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful to be able to hire the beehives from the keeper!
July 1st, 2023
