Photo 4554
Duizendblad - Yarrow - (Achillea)
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
4
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
18th June 2023 3:08pm
Tags
theme-flower-field
Heather
ace
A beautiful shot, Ferry! I love the field of yellow flowers under the soft blue sky! Minimalist beauty! Fav
July 2nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful.
July 2nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous perspective
July 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely haze of yellow all over the land.A great POV.
July 3rd, 2023
