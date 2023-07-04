Previous
Erysimum cheiri, syn. Cheiranthus cheiri, the wallflower by pyrrhula
Photo 4555

Erysimum cheiri, syn. Cheiranthus cheiri, the wallflower

4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
I love this shot, Ferry! Yesterday, yellow- today, orange! Another beautiful minimalist shot of the colourful field under the soft blue sky and the line of tree fringe separating the two! Fav!!!
July 3rd, 2023  
