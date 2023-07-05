Previous
Nearly what we wanted by pyrrhula
Photo 4556

Nearly what we wanted

Lupinus, nearly seeded . And that`s what the owner want to harvest.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
Amazing field
July 4th, 2023  
