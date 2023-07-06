Sign up
Photo 4557
Fields of violets
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
2
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4557
photos
121
followers
59
following
4550
4551
4552
4553
4554
4555
4556
4557
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
18th June 2023 3:58pm
Tags
theme-flower-field
Heather
ace
A really pretty shot, Ferry! I love the sunlit green field with its speckles of purple under that blue sky! Fav
July 5th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Tiny flowers in a huge field.
July 6th, 2023
