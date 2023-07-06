Previous
Fields of violets by pyrrhula
Photo 4557

Fields of violets

6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1248% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A really pretty shot, Ferry! I love the sunlit green field with its speckles of purple under that blue sky! Fav
July 5th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Tiny flowers in a huge field.
July 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise