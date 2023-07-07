Previous
Art and nature art. by pyrrhula
Art and nature art.

Sculpture :De zaaier (The sower) Constantin
Meunier. 1896
Park: Middelheim Antwerp Belgium.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful scene with the statue amongst the beautiful trees!
July 6th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A great composition in a gorgeous park.
July 6th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Nice to explore a park and find a lovely sculpture there.
July 6th, 2023  
