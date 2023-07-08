Previous
Statue by: Augusto Renoir by pyrrhula
Statue by: Augusto Renoir

Statue by: Augusto Renoir. Venus vicdtrix . 1914.

A pitty the park was in rendevelopment and a lot of statues removed. Still enough to watch to worth the drive.
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
