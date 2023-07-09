Sign up
Previous
Photo 4560
In de zon. Oskar Jespers. 1947
In the sun .Oskar Jespers. 1947
Very appropriate because we just had the warmest July 8th ever in our country
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
2
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4560
photos
121
followers
59
following
Heather
ace
A great shot with the sun shining on the stone! Perfect for the title of the sculpture! Fav! I hope you get cooler weather soon. Our poor Earth is crying out.
July 8th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great perspective of this expressive sculpture
July 8th, 2023
