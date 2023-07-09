Previous
In de zon. Oskar Jespers. 1947 by pyrrhula
In de zon. Oskar Jespers. 1947

In the sun .Oskar Jespers. 1947
Very appropriate because we just had the warmest July 8th ever in our country
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
A great shot with the sun shining on the stone! Perfect for the title of the sculpture! Fav! I hope you get cooler weather soon. Our poor Earth is crying out.
July 8th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great perspective of this expressive sculpture
July 8th, 2023  
