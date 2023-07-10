Previous
Henri Laurens. Oceanide. 1933 by pyrrhula
Henri Laurens. Oceanide. 1933

I`m supriced by the year of creation and build.
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
A great capture of this impressive sculpture! I really like the flow and the angles! Fav
July 9th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Cool sculpture!
July 9th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A very modern miss gazing up at the sun ,- very impressive, and I love the Verdigris and weathered look ! fav
July 9th, 2023  
