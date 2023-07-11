Sign up
Photo 4562
Roberta Gigante. Double twisting. 2021
This one gives me a smile on my face.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
2
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
2nd July 2023 3:30pm
Tags
theme-sculpture
Heather
ace
A lovely capture of this beautiful house nestled among the trees and then- this sculpture! Delightful! Fav
July 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great capture of this beautiful house. I love the modernist sculpture!
July 10th, 2023
365 Project
close