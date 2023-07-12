Sign up
Previous
Photo 4563
Rik Wouters 1912
The mad violence / or the foolish virgin. (translated)
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
1
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4563
photos
122
followers
60
following
4556
4557
4558
4559
4560
4561
4562
4563
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
2nd July 2023 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
theme-statue
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing statue, so much movement and emotion in this!
July 11th, 2023
