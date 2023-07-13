Previous
The backyard. by pyrrhula
The backyard.

This view is only on a distance of a 10 min walk from the place I live. Visit it to day with some old friends that visit us . Even we live in the same country they where astonich by the extensive of the potato field. .
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty looking, when you find a whole field of potatoes in flower! fav
July 12th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
There are a lot of potatoes here! A great pic of this huge field!
July 12th, 2023  
