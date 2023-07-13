Sign up
Previous
Photo 4564
The backyard.
This view is only on a distance of a 10 min walk from the place I live. Visit it to day with some old friends that visit us . Even we live in the same country they where astonich by the extensive of the potato field. .
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
2
3
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
9th July 2023 1:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme
,
-country
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty looking, when you find a whole field of potatoes in flower! fav
July 12th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
There are a lot of potatoes here! A great pic of this huge field!
July 12th, 2023
