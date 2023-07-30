Sign up
Previous
Photo 4581
Country roads
Often there are huge tree hedges beside the roads. It gives wind shelter. Special for: in the old day`s: horse cars , now : bikers .
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
2
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
23rd July 2023 3:27pm
Tags
theme-country
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful road, well protected. It's also a lot of maintenance to keep these hedges neat.
July 30th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So nicely trimmed and standing tall. A beautiful road to take in the country.
July 30th, 2023
