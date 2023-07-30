Previous
Country roads by pyrrhula
Country roads

Often there are huge tree hedges beside the roads. It gives wind shelter. Special for: in the old day`s: horse cars , now : bikers .
Pyrrhula

Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C
Beautiful road, well protected. It's also a lot of maintenance to keep these hedges neat.
July 30th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre
So nicely trimmed and standing tall. A beautiful road to take in the country.
July 30th, 2023  
