Lucky me, lucky you by pyrrhula
Lucky me, lucky you

Our son visited us this weekend. And he like to get some flower field pic.`s. So we drove to that area again. And lucky us, we got a dry afternoon between the rain in the morning and evening/night.
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
Beautiful light and colours with this shot, Ferry. I can see that the sun came out for you for this shot! Fav
July 30th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous composition. Love these three layers!
July 30th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful the Liatrus are more in flower this time! and makes for a pretty sight!
July 30th, 2023  
