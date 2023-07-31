Sign up
Previous
Photo 4582
Lucky me, lucky you
Our son visited us this weekend. And he like to get some flower field pic.`s. So we drove to that area again. And lucky us, we got a dry afternoon between the rain in the morning and evening/night.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
3
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4582
photos
120
followers
60
following
1255% complete
View this month »
4582
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
30th July 2023 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-flower-field
Heather
ace
Beautiful light and colours with this shot, Ferry. I can see that the sun came out for you for this shot! Fav
July 30th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous composition. Love these three layers!
July 30th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful the Liatrus are more in flower this time! and makes for a pretty sight!
July 30th, 2023
