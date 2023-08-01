Sign up
Previous
Photo 4583
A million suns to brighten your cloudy day
The flowers looks a Helenium species to me.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
4
3
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
23rd July 2023 3:19pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
theme-flower-field
Heather
ace
I just *love* this, Ferry! The field full of their bright sunny faces under the dark clouds makes a really striking image! Big fav!
July 31st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! what a wonderful sight in spite of the thunderous clouds above! fav
July 31st, 2023
JackieR
ace
Oooh ferry, that's an ominous sky fabuulous contrast
July 31st, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Spectacular contrast between a million suns and hundreds of potential raindrops!
August 1st, 2023
