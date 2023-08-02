Sign up
Previous
Photo 4584
Windy landscape.
We have no hills in the landscape, but instead there is always (head)wind to make cycling more fun.
The field on the left grows lavender blooming potato`s.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
30th July 2023 2:40pm
theme-weather
Heather
ace
A beautiful shot, Ferry! I like your perspective with the road taking us along the row of wind-blown trees and with the blue sky as a backdrop. Fav!
August 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A great capture of the wind in the trees.
August 1st, 2023
