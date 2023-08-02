Previous
Windy landscape. by pyrrhula
Windy landscape.

We have no hills in the landscape, but instead there is always (head)wind to make cycling more fun.
The field on the left grows lavender blooming potato`s.
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
A beautiful shot, Ferry! I like your perspective with the road taking us along the row of wind-blown trees and with the blue sky as a backdrop. Fav!
August 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A great capture of the wind in the trees.
August 1st, 2023  
