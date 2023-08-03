Sign up
Photo 4585
From left to the right .
From left to the right : potato`s, Centranthus flowers and onions .
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely colour tones of the fields under the blue sky!
August 2nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
The pantry of Europe! A great capture of these fields!
August 2nd, 2023
Heather
ace
A beautiful shot to capture these pretty layers (and thank you for identifying them, Ferry) I love the immensity of the field, too! Fav
August 2nd, 2023
