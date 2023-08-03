Previous
From left to the right . by pyrrhula
Photo 4585

From left to the right .

From left to the right : potato`s, Centranthus flowers and onions .
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely colour tones of the fields under the blue sky!
August 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
The pantry of Europe! A great capture of these fields!
August 2nd, 2023  
Heather ace
A beautiful shot to capture these pretty layers (and thank you for identifying them, Ferry) I love the immensity of the field, too! Fav
August 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise