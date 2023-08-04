Previous
Don't turn your back on me by pyrrhula
Don't turn your back on me

Unfortunately it was not possible for me to photograph this field from the other side.
Fortunately there were more. Those are for a next time.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
Really pretty all the same, Ferry! We can still spot all the yellows amid the purples and the greens! Great sunlight and sky, too! Fav
August 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
These yellow ladies are turning toward the sun. Beautiful field!
August 3rd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and a beautiful looking day. Fav.
August 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Annoying isn't it , that Sunflowers always face the sun !
August 3rd, 2023  
Kathy ace
Too bad they wouldn't let you get out into the field.
August 3rd, 2023  
