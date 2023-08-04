Sign up
Previous
Photo 4586
Don't turn your back on me
Unfortunately it was not possible for me to photograph this field from the other side.
Fortunately there were more. Those are for a next time.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
5
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4586
photos
120
followers
60
following
1256% complete
View this month »
4579
4580
4581
4582
4583
4584
4585
4586
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
30th July 2023 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Heather
ace
Really pretty all the same, Ferry! We can still spot all the yellows amid the purples and the greens! Great sunlight and sky, too! Fav
August 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
These yellow ladies are turning toward the sun. Beautiful field!
August 3rd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and a beautiful looking day. Fav.
August 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Annoying isn't it , that Sunflowers always face the sun !
August 3rd, 2023
Kathy
ace
Too bad they wouldn't let you get out into the field.
August 3rd, 2023
