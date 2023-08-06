Sign up
Photo 4588
As free as a bird.
View on the Eastern Scheldt and Zeeland bridge
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
30th July 2023 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-water
,
-sky.
Corinne C
ace
Great picture conveying some loneliness to me
August 5th, 2023
Pyrrhula
@corinnec
Alone, but not lonely.
August 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@pyrrhula
well said
August 5th, 2023
Heather
ace
Beautiful capture of the sea and sky and the seagull in its element! Love the simplicity of this! Fav
August 5th, 2023
