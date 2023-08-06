Previous
As free as a bird. by pyrrhula
Photo 4588

As free as a bird.

View on the Eastern Scheldt and Zeeland bridge
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
Great picture conveying some loneliness to me
August 5th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
@corinnec Alone, but not lonely.
August 5th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@pyrrhula well said
August 5th, 2023  
Heather ace
Beautiful capture of the sea and sky and the seagull in its element! Love the simplicity of this! Fav
August 5th, 2023  
